LRH Lab Receives Accreditation From College Of American Pathologists

Pictured in front row from left are Cynthia Clements: Pathology Coordinator, Nicole Weidemann (MLT): Section Leader, Lorily York (MT): Laboratory Manager, Mary Pat Simmons (MT): Section Leader. In the middle row from left are Rita Chadwick (CLS), Martha Trudeau (MT), Marcy Petriccione (MT): LIS, Pam Kinne: Lab Aide, Wendy Robinson (MT): Section Leader, Elizabeth Andross (MT): Laboratory Supervisor, Brigette Bean; Lab Aide, Jennifer Clough: Lab Aide. From left in back are David Saikin (MT,SBB): Section Leader, Malcolm Schinstine, PhD, MD; Laboratory Medical Director, Kevin Vowell (MLT). (Courtesy Photo)

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Littleton Regional Healthcare Laboratory based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

Medical Director, Malcolm Schinstine, MD, PhD, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated. Littleton Regional Healthcare Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP accredited facilities worldwide.

