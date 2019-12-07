LRH Lab Receives Accreditation From College Of American Pathologists

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Pictured in front row from left are Cynthia Clements: Pathology Coordinator, Nicole Weidemann (MLT): Section Leader, Lorily York (MT): Laboratory Manager, Mary Pat Simmons (MT): Section Leader. In the middle row from left are Rita Chadwick (CLS), Martha Trudeau (MT), Marcy Petriccione (MT): LIS, Pam Kinne: Lab Aide, Wendy Robinson (MT): Section Leader, Elizabeth Andross (MT): Laboratory Supervisor, Brigette Bean; Lab Aide, Jennifer Clough: Lab Aide. From left in back are David Saikin (MT,SBB): Section Leader, Malcolm Schinstine, PhD, MD; Laboratory Medical Director, Kevin Vowell (MLT). (Courtesy Photo)
The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Littleton Regional Healthcare Laboratory based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.
Medical Director, Malcolm Schinstine, MD, PhD, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated. Littleton Regional Healthcare Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP accredited facilities worldwide.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.