LRH Nurse Wins Excellence Award

Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) recently presented Nicole Roy, RN with its 9th Annual Nursing Excellence Award. It was presented to Roy during this year’s Nurses Week celebrations and is presented annually to a nurse that best embodies a level of excellence in skill and professionalism.
“Nicole exemplifies the traits of compassion and nursing care excellence which are the hallmarks of the recipients of this award,” stated Koren Superchi, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services. “Among LRH’s outstanding nursing professionals, there are some with a dedication to the profession that rises above expectations. Nicole Roy is one of those individuals. She consistently goes above and beyond to provide excellent care not only for her patients and their families, but also for her department, colleagues, and LRH as a whole.”
Those who work alongside Roy describe her calm, soothing presence when caring for pre-and post-operative patients with a sense of humor that puts patients and their families at ease. It is said that she has a great relationship with her nursing colleagues, anesthesia providers, and surgeons, and her knowledge and understanding allow her to serve as a fantastic resource for her colleagues. “In addition to her duties in Same-Day Surgery and the Post Anesthesia Care Unit, Nicole consistently takes on additional roles, including volunteering to work almost every COVID-19 vaccination clinic LRH has hosted,” Superchi noted. “We are fortunate to have her here at Littleton Regional Healthcare.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.