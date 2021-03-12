LRH Physicians Among The Top Doctors In New Hampshire

Littleton Regional Healthcare announced that four LRH physicians have received the 2021 Top Doctor designation by New Hampshire Magazine. They are Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Kauffman, who specializes in Sports Medicine; Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Eric Mullins, who specializes in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery; and General Surgeon, Dr. Alice Rocke, who specializes in Laparoscopic procedures and Wound Care.
In addition to Dr. Kauffman, Dr. Rocke, and Dr. Mullins, Dr. Kevin Silva of Littleton Internal Medicine at Littleton Regional Healthcare was also awarded the designation.
Robert Nutter, President and Chief Executive Officer of LRH, stated, “I am so proud of every one of our LRH physicians who were recognized by their peers for their unwavering focus on delivering safe, high-quality and exceptional care to our patients. Along with their clinical education and knowledge, they also possess a strong passion for providing community-based care. We are fortunate to have such dedicated professionals on our medical staff.”
New Hampshire Magazine once again selected national research firm Castle Connolly to conduct the survey process for the 2021 Top Doctors poll. The 2021 honorees include 421 doctors in 58 specialties, as nominated by their peers, who cover a wide range of medical needs from pediatrics to surgical care. Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select the top doctors in the state.
For additional information about Littleton Regional Healthcare, visit littletonhealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.