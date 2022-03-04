LRH Physicians are Among the Top Doctors in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, N.H. — Two Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) physicians recently received the 2022 Top Doctor designation by New Hampshire Magazine. Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Kauffman, who specializes in sports medicine; and orthopedic surgeon, and general surgeon, Dr. Alice Rocke, who specializes in Laparoscopic procedures and Wound Care, were the recipients.

In addition to Dr. Kauffman and Dr. Rocke, Dr. Kevin Silva of Littleton Internal Medicine at Littleton Regional Healthcare was also awarded the designation.

Robert Nutter, President and Chief Executive Officer of LRH, states, “I am so proud of our LRH physicians who were recognized by their peers for their unwavering focus on delivering safe, high-quality, and exceptional care to our patients,” said Robert Nutter, LRH president and CEO. “They possess a strong passion for providing community-based care, and we are fortunate to have such dedicated professionals on our staff.”

New Hampshire Magazine once again selected national research firm Castle Connolly to conduct the survey process for the 2022 Top Doctors poll. The honorees include 421 doctors in 58 specialties, as nominated by their peers. “Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select the top doctors in the state,” LRH marketing director Gail Clark stated.

