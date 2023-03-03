LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Dr. Alice Rocke, General Surgeon, and Dr. Jeffrey Kauffman, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Provider, recently earned Top Doctor designation from New Hampshire Magazine
The magazine selected research firm Castle Connolly, to conduct the 2023 Top Doctors survey process. The process involves hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional/community hospitals throughout the country. All licensed physicians in America are able to nominate fellow physicians in any medical specialty. Then, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on national and regional levels. The 2023 honorees include 548 doctors in 64 specialties ranging from pediatrics to surgical care.
“This recognition is a testament to both Dr. Rocke’s and Dr. Kauffman’s exceptional skills and vast clinical knowledge,” noted LRH President Robert Nutter. “It speaks volumes when your peers distinguish you as a leader in your field. We are fortunate to have Dr. Rocke and Dr. Kauffman here at LRH to deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve.”
