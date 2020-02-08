Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) and Dr. Dougald MacArthur, orthopaedic surgeon, are among the top ranked hospitals and orthopaedic surgeons for the lowest 30 Day Readmission Rates for Hip & Knee Replacement Surgeries in New Hampshire.

Dexur analyzed January 2018 to December 2019 Medicare claims data to rank hospitals’ 30 Day Readmission Rates for Hip & Knee Replacement Surgeries. A hospital readmission occurs when a patient who had previously been discharged is admitted back into the hospital within 30 days. Readmission rates are used as an outcome measure in hospital research as a quality of care benchmark.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.