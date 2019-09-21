LRH Welcomes Benjamin Tipton, To Littleton Urgent Care

Littleton Regional Healthcare announced the appointment of Benjamin Tipton, MPA-C to Littleton Urgent Care, which recently opened at LRH. Tipton joins LRH with several years of experience as a Physician Assistant.
Tipton received his Bachelor of Science Degree, Summa cum Laude, in Sports Medicine Athletic Training and Physical Education from Castleton State College in Castleton. He then received his Physician Assistant Certification with high honors from Albany Medical College in Albany, N.Y.; and his Master of Physician Assistant Studies in Emergency Medicine from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.
Tipton comes to LRH from Northern Counties Healthcare in Island Pond, Vt., where he worked in Family Medicine. Prior, he worked for Mid Coast Medical Group in Brunswick, Maine in both Internal Medicine and Urgent Care. He has also worked in Emergency Medicine for Mt Ascutney Hospital and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. His background also includes Orthopedics and Occupational Health.
In addition to his health care experience he is also a qualified instructor of Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. When not providing health care, he can often be found mountain biking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.