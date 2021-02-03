MONTPELIER — On Feb. 8, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray is launching a virtual meeting series, Seat at the Table.
Intended to elevate the voices of Vermonters, the bi-weekly series hosted every other Monday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. will feature community, non-profit, and business leaders from across Vermont. Each Seat at the Table will be open to the public, lawmakers and press, and will highlight topical issues in Vermont.
The Feb. 8th debut will highlight the diverse and evolving needs of Vermonters linked to broadband access. “The COVID-19 pandemic laid everything bare. Most notably, the essentialness of broadband to the economic and social well-being of Vermonters,” said Gray. “This Seat at the Table intends to highlight the myriad ways this pandemic has changed the way Vermonters access services, learning, health, economic opportunity and civic engagement, as well as ways in which Vermont can unite in action and a readiness plan.”
Speakers include Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce; Zach Tomanelli, communications and engagement director of the VT Public Research Interest Group (VPIRG); Jessa Barnard, executive director of the Vermont Medical Society; Philene Taormina, director of advocacy for AARP-Vermont, and Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association. Gray will moderate the event.
Vermonters wishing to attend will receive a link to participate via Zoom after registering: https://ltgov.vermont.gov/seatatthetable.
