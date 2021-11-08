Lt. Gov. Gray To Keynote Nov. 12 NEK Connects Meeting

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray will give the keynote address, “Recover Stronger,” to kick off NEK Connects.
“NEK Connects, on Friday, Nov. 12, is the NEKC’s second region-wide, cross-sector, learning and leadership event,” said NEK Collaborative’s Jen Carlo.
This year, the event will be entirely virtual, she added. “We’ll have three sessions throughout the day that offer different workshops from which to choose — these workshops are the cream of the crop. We’ll dive into the housing crisis, the workforce shortage, equity and inclusion practices, and so much more.”
Miss a workshop? NEK Connects will conclude with a final Connects-at-a-Glance session, “where we summarize all the ideas and initiatives that have come from our sessions and open the floor for one last forum,” Carlo said. “The session information will also be available long after the event.”
To learn more, visit NEKCollaborative.org.
