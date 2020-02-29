Lyndon Institute Announces Mike Lowe As Assistant Head For Advancement

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute recently announced the promotion of Mike Lowe to the position of Assistant Head for Advancement. Lowe has been employed at LI for the past two years and started his new role on Feb. 17.

LI Head of School Twila Perry said, “I am so pleased that Mike will be able to apply his experience and knowledge at the administrative level. His background will be vital in helping support the Advancement team’s development.”

