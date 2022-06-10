Lyndon Institute Sends Off Head Of School

LYNDON CENTER — Head of School Twiladawn Perry addressed the graduating class of 2022 at Lyndon Institute’s commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 5th. It was her last event before her retirement after 32 years at the school, including five as LI’s first female Head of School.
“Like you, I will also be facing my own transition into retirement. For a number of years, I have been getting up and coming to work at Lyndon Institute. Much like you, I will need to find new routines and structures in my days,” said Perry.
Perry was a graduate of the Class of 1977 and went on to study engineering at Vermont Technical College and then psychology at Lyndon State College. It was during this time that she began shifting toward the world of education, pursuing graduate studies in the field of special education. After graduating and completing her student teaching, she worked as a special educator in Concord and at North Country Union in Newport.
Perry returned to her alma mater as a special educator in 1991. By 2006, she had become the Director of Special Education before also becoming the concurrent Director of Technical Education in 2009.
During her tenure as Head of School, Perry has endured a host of challenges, “and has faced them with strength, grace, and character. She accepted this leadership role at a time when Lyndon Institute needed her most and we are a better school for it. We congratulate her on a well-earned retirement and wish her a happy and prosperous future,” the school’s board of trustees stated.
In her retirement, she plans to spend time with her husband, travel, visit their granddaughter, and enjoy a relaxing lifestyle.
