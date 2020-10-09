Lyndon Institute Students Help Riverbanks With Plantings Of American Elms

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Lyndon Institute junior, Tristan Lefebvre waters an elm tree sapling on the bank of the Passumpsic River on Sept. 23. LI students in both the Environmental Science and Diversified Agriculture classes, in conjunction with the Vermont Nature Conservancy, planted the disease-tolerant trees in an effort to restore the species to the Northeast Kingdom. (Courtesy Photo)
LYNDON CENTER — There is something life-affirming about planting a tree. It is a hopeful act – we put something small in the ground with the belief that it will take root; we nurture it in the expectation that it will flourish; and with luck it prospers and offers value long after we’re no longer around to see it. In some ways, it’s a bit like teaching.
Students in Jill Nichols’ Environmental Science class and Jerry Leonard’s Diversified Agriculture program got a chance to experience the act first-hand on Wednesday, Sept. 23. On a mild, sunny morning, with the maples well on their way to peak color, the two groups gathered together on the banks of the Passumpsic at the far edge of the practice fields below lower campus with Gus Goodwin and Jack Markoski, two members of the Vermont Nature Conservancy. Their goal – to plant over 20 disease-tolerant American elm trees along the edge of the floodplain in the hope of helping restore the species to the Northeast Kingdom.
