Lyndon Institute Welding Instructor Wins Year-End Award

Ryan Brill (left) receives his Teacher of the Year award from the previous year's winner, Jill Nichols. The award was presented to Brill at the last all-school assembly of the year on June 1st, 2023, in Alumni Auditorium. (Photo by Javin Leonard)
LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute (LI) welding teacher Ryan Brill was awarded the 2023 David J. Dwyer Teacher of the Year Award. The award is voted on by LI teachers, and honors a teacher who exemplifies the finest qualities found in all great educators.
Brill is a graduate of LI’s welding program, and brings over 17 years of hands-on welding experience to his students. Prior to joining LI’s faculty, he worked for Pipeliner Local 798 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, North East Precision Inc. in St. Johnsbury, and owns his own welding business in St. Johnsbury.
Over the last two and a half years, Brill has transformed the welding classroom in the True Building and added new equipment to benefit the program and expand student skillset, commented Jeremy White, director of Career and Technical Education.
“When Ryan came to campus for his interview, we had planned to meet with him for about 45 minutes. Three hours later…Ryan had described his vision for the welding program and he has followed through on that vision,” White stated. “He has carried the same passion and dedication for the welding program and his students since that day.”
In his interview, “he talked a great deal about Larry Kirchoff (his high school instructor) and how he wanted to build a program that had the same level of student expectations but also provided consistent and positive support to help students succeed,” said White.
Brill holds students accountable for cleanliness, orderly storage of equipment and tools, and has assisted many local organizations and community partners with welding needs. Reacting to his Teacher of the Year Award, “I’m in total disbelief!” Brill exclaimed. “I work with so many wonderful teachers here at Lyndon Institute that deserve this award. It didn’t occur to me that I’d deserve something like this. This is a tremendous honor and I’m so incredibly grateful.”
Brill accepted the organization of SkillsUSA competition for the state of Vermont and has both hosted the event and won the event two years in a row. The enrollment in his program has seen tremendous growth and is now at capacity.
Additionally, Brill was invited by the American Welding Society (AWS) to be the keynote speaker to the 20 top welding instructors in the United States selected by AWS at a conference in Miami, Florida. He is also enrolled in the Career and Technical Teacher Preparation program through Vermont Technical College.
Brill’s colleague and fellow welding instructor, Todd LaPlant, works closely with students and Brill on a daily basis in the welding shop. “I am proud of Ryan and all that he has accomplished, the students respond well to him, they learn a lot, and I’ve enjoyed our partnership in seeing this program succeed,” LaPlant emphasized.
“In the end, I believe Ryan does this for the students,” says White. “His passion has not subsided since the very first day he took over the program. This recognition for the teaching of his craft is well-earned, and I believe that any student graduating from LI welding program will have an advantage to future college programs or employers.”
Ryan resides in St. Johnsbury with his wife and their two children.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.