Lyndon Institute Welding Instructor Wins Year-End Award

Ryan Brill (left) receives his Teacher of the Year award from the previous year's winner, Jill Nichols. The award was presented to Brill at the last all-school assembly of the year on June 1st, 2023, in Alumni Auditorium. (Photo by Javin Leonard)

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute (LI) welding teacher Ryan Brill was awarded the 2023 David J. Dwyer Teacher of the Year Award. The award is voted on by LI teachers, and honors a teacher who exemplifies the finest qualities found in all great educators.

Brill is a graduate of LI’s welding program, and brings over 17 years of hands-on welding experience to his students. Prior to joining LI’s faculty, he worked for Pipeliner Local 798 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, North East Precision Inc. in St. Johnsbury, and owns his own welding business in St. Johnsbury.

