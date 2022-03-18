Lyndonville Native Patents Invention For Chewing/Swallowing

Statistics show that an estimated nine million Americans suffer from difficulty swallowing, otherwise known as “dysphagia.” Now, a speech-language pathologist formerly of Lyndonville, Vt., has invented a patented, FDA-registered therapeutic chewing-swallowing device called The Side Biter.
According to Cheryl Pelletier, a speech-language pathologist working with children and adults on Cape Cod, Mass., “Feeding-Swallowing therapy is difficult, time-consuming and often dangerous due to the health risks of aspiration into the patient’s lungs. Therapists have many skilled techniques and tools that they use. In my practice, I found a need for a new tool for our toolbox to help children and adults learn to eat safely.”
A 1981 graduate of Lyndon Institute (Cheryl Chamberlain), Pelletier’s invention was developed for patients from across the lifespan (ages two to adulthood). The device “was designed to be a safe, durable and effective tool that gradually allows food particles to enter the mouth under the direct supervision of a dysphagia therapist or trained family member,” she noted, adding that the Side Biter has three biter tip levels for chewing and swallowing. It is patented in the USA and manufactured at Extreme Molding in Watervliet, N.Y.
Dysphagia becomes more prevalent with age, affecting up to one in five older adults, and up to 40 percent of individuals following a stroke or head injury within settings such as nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. (Washington Post 2018). In addition, pediatric dysphagia occurs in over 80 percent of developmentally impaired infants and children (Feeding Matters International 2021).
Patients can be guided through all three levels, or the therapist can select the correct level that best suits a patient, Pelletier said. More info is at SideBiter.com.
