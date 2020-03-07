Maria Young To Begin Tenure As New Executive Director At NorthWoods

Vermont native and long time staff member Maria Young takes the helm as executive director of NorthWoods Stewardship Center.

EAST CHARLESTON — On March 1, the nonprofit conservation organization NorthWoods Stewardship Center (NorthWoods) will have a new executive director. Maria Young, who has served the organization for over 10 years as education director, will take the helm.

“Maria is passionate about NorthWoods, its mission and values and loves to share compelling stories of ongoing conservation work. As a natural leader, she is highly regarded and respected by staff, community members, as well as the partners and stakeholders of the organization. She motivates others through teamwork and collaboration, inspiring the hard work necessary to ensure that programs have a positive impact” said president of the Board, Cathie Wheeler. “The Board of Trustees is thrilled that Maria, with her experience, dedication and enthusiasm, is ready to take on the challenge of leading NorthWoods.”

