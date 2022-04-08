Mary Parent Appointed To Union Bank Board

Mary K. Parent, of St. Johnsbury, had been appointed to the board of directors of Union Bank, Bank President David Silverman announced on Wednesday.
“We are very excited to have Mary Parent join our board,” said Silverman. “Mary is a proven corporate and commercial transaction attorney who brings a wealth of knowledge in finance, real estate and corporate governance. Additionally, her experience on several boards, including Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Union Bank’s regional advisory board, will be of great value to our management team and our board of directors, as the bank continues to grow.”
Currently a director in the Business Law Group for Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, Parent is also a trustee and chair of the Board of Trustees of the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), and corporator of the St. Johnsbury Development Fund. She was previously president of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and vice-chair of the Fairbanks Museum Board of Trustees. She is a member of both the Vermont and New Hampshire Bar associations.
