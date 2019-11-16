Maxine Kelly Appointed As Dean Of Finance & Operations At Sterling College

CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College announce that Maxine Kelly, of Waterville, has accepted the role of Dean of Finance & Operations. Kelly comes to Sterling from Vermont Studio Center, where she most recently served as the Finance & Human Resources Director.
Kelly’s experience in operations and human resources were an important strength of her candidacy. “Maxine brings a wealth of knowledge to this role,” said President Matthew Derr. “We are fortunate to have found exactly the person we were looking for. Maxine has the accounting and finance expertise that Sterling needs during this time of program growth and philanthropic success.”
“I am thrilled to accept a position that combines my personal and professional interests and experience,” said Kelly. “I look forward to supporting the work of the College, the faculty, and students. I am inspired by Sterling’s mission to advance ecological thinking and action.”
In her role as Dean of Finance and Operations, Kelly reports to the president and is responsible for direct oversight and leadership of key operational areas of the College. The Dean of Finance and Operations is a member of the President’s Council and chairs the Finance Council and the Employee Engagement Committee. Direct reporting lines include finance and budgeting, technology, buildings & grounds, human resources, institutional research and legal relations.
“Maxine brings a strong operations background and a breadth of strategic skills to her role at Sterling College,” said Pete Chehayl, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Her addition to the senior leadership team is key as we embark on meeting the goals and commitments outlined in Sterling’s 10-year strategic vision.”
Originally from Montreal, Quebec, Kelly moved to France in 1985 to study Business Administration and Culinary Arts in Grenoble, graduating in 1988 with a degree in Business Administration and a passion for finance and sustainable food systems. After graduation, Kelly remained in France, managing hotels and restaurants both in and outside of Paris. She moved back to North America in 1994. For over 20 years Kelly has continued her career in business administration and finance, working in ski resorts, hotel management, banking, nonprofits and as a small business consultant.
