Then-Medical Secretary Jaime Wales, left, and Sarah Winans, now Practice Operations Director, celebrate the installation of North Country Otolaryngology & Audiology’s new sign in The Bloch Building on June 3, 2013.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Saturday, June 3 marks the 10-year anniversary for North Country Otolaryngology and Audiology at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH).
In June 2013, NVRH, in collaboration with Littleton Regional Healthcare, opened North Country Otolaryngology and Audiology on Hospital Drive. The building was also home of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, now Dartmouth Cancer Center-North, and the Fresenius Dialysis Center.
“Over the past 10 years, NVRH and the group of dedicated individuals, both past and present, have established a practice here dedicated to providing current, competent, and compassionate care to our community and the surrounding area,” otolaryngologist Deane Rankin, MD said. “This is a team I am proud to be a part of.” Otolaryngology is a medical specialty that focuses on diseases and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT).
Services offered through the audiology department complement ENT in that many conditions are also connected to the nose and throat. “Audiology is a specialty that works with ENT to offer patients hearing evaluations as well as services for hearing aid consults, education, fittings and maintenance,” Hearing Instrument Specialist Julie Hall said. “It’s important for people to understand how the hearing system works and how hearing aids do help.”
In July 2013, NVRH added palliative care to the services offered at the Bloch Building location. “Palliative care meets such an important need,” NVRH palliative care nurse Laura Mason, RN said. “It addresses the medical side of dealing with a serious and challenging illness, yes, but it also addresses the emotional, social and spiritual comfort of the patient as well.”
“It’s hard to believe we opened our doors 10 years ago,” Practice Operations Director Sarah Winans said. “It has been a pleasure to bring expanded services to our community over the years and grow into the larger practice that we are today.”
Joining Dr. Deane Rankin and Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick are Britney Bigelow, FNP; Danny Ballentine, PA; Audiologist Dr. Kimberly Schaeffer; Hearing Instrument Specialist Julie Hall; Speech-Language Pathologist Laura Cannon and Palliative Care Providers Dr. Joyce Dobbertin, Dr. Elizabeth Newman, Kelly Lemieux, FNP and Anne Cowles, FNP.
