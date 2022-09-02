Melinda Martin Joins NEKCOA As Exec Assistant
Melinda Martin

ST. JOHNSBURY — Melinda Martin was recently hired by the NEK Council on Aging as executive administrative assistant reporting to executive director, Meg Burmeister.

She will be responsible for maintaining the administrative functions of the council that include clerical and organizational tasks, coordinating office management activities, and providing staff support.

