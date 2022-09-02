Melinda Martin Joins NEKCOA As Exec Assistant

ST. JOHNSBURY — Melinda Martin was recently hired by the NEK Council on Aging as executive administrative assistant reporting to executive director, Meg Burmeister.
She will be responsible for maintaining the administrative functions of the council that include clerical and organizational tasks, coordinating office management activities, and providing staff support.
In 1996, she started her career in office management in North Carolina for a moving and storage company where she was responsible for office management, payroll, and database management. She moved to New Hampshire and throughout the past 25 years has worked in different offices from startups (LeBlanc Irrigation in Berlin, N.H.) to a public relations management firm. She expanded her career skills with a passion for culinary arts and started as a saucier at Alburrito’s Restaurant and Tequila Bar in Littleton and worked her way from saucier, to line cook, to kitchen manager, and finally to general manager. Her role as GM included training and managing all employees and new hires, preparing payroll, creating new menus and specials, designing marketing strategies and materials, managing social media and the website, and managing all state mandates for food safety.
“We are thrilled to bring Melinda into our team,” said Burmeister. “She brings a great deal of experience and enthusiasm for supporting our mission to help people age well.”
Martin received a B.S. in American History and Social Studies from Granite State College. She lives with her family in Groveton, N.H. and enjoys family time, reading, meditation, cooking, and baking.
