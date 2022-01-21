Melynda Miller Promoted To Vice President At Union Bank

Union Bank promoted Melynda Miller, Residential and Consumer loan officer II at the bank’s St. Johnsbury branch, from assistant vice president to vice president. It was one of seven promotions announced in bank offices in St. Johnsbury, Morrisville, Berlin and North Conway N.H.
