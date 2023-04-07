NEWPORT — Gabryel Gianoni recently joined Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) as the new watershed project coordinator.
Over the past seven years she has worked with several nonprofits and conservancies contributing to habitat restoration and conservation monitoring projects in Nevada and Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology with a focus in environmental science, ecology, and conservation.
Gianoni has implemented monitoring programs to track the success of restoration efforts, which help inform management decisions. She also has experience working with special-status species and natural communities where she helped track habitat trends and population dynamics. “Gabryel enjoys bringing people together to determine the best approach for restoring and protecting native ecosystems in a way that benefits all,” said MWA president Tom Latta.
In her new role, Gianoni will be working with MWA’s watershed project manager to identify, assess, develop, design, implement and manage water quality and habitat restoration projects throughout the Northeast Kingdom. This will take her from the bottom of the Clyde River valley to forest roads and trails in the mountainous headwaters of Lake Willoughby.
“You can almost always find Gabryel outside, face first in an unknown plant, giddy to learn more. She is passionate about exploring the world around her and spreading her knowledge to anyone who wants to listen,” Latta said. “She and her husband will be moving to Derby in April. They are both excited to engage with the local community and enjoy all that the Northeast Kingdom has to offer!”
MWA is a volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization funded by memberships, donations, and grants. More information is at memphremagogwatershed@gmail.com; PO Box 513, Newport, VT 05855; or phone, 802-487-0160.
