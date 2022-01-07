Michael Barrett Elected President Of Vermont Insurance Agents Association

BURLINGTON — Michael Barrett, owner/principal of Barrett Insurance Agency in St. Johnsbury, was elected president on Wednesday (Jan. 5) of the Vermont Insurance Agents Association (VIAA).
“I am honored to serve as president of the Vermont Insurance Agents Association, which has served our community since 1906,” Barrett said. “We have a long-standing tradition of advising local people and businesses, while being integral members of our communities. I am looking forward to working with my fellow agents to continue to provide excellence in insurance and community service.”
He was joined by five other insurance agents elected to senior officer positions and the 2022 board of directors. VIAA is a statewide trade association representing nearly 100 independent insurance agencies in Vermont, with more than 900 employees.
