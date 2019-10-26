Mike Whaley Receives Distinguished Alumni Award At NVU-Lyndon

LYNDON — Mike Whaley, of Portland, Maine, received the Distinguished Alumni Award on Sept. 21 during Homecoming & Family Weekend at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
He was among four alumni and one former administrator of Lyndon State College — now NVU-Lyndon — recognized by the NVU-Lyndon Alumni Council at the Alumni Awards and Roll Call Brunch.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes a graduate who has achieved excellence in his or her profession and has served his or her state and community.
Whaley graduated from Lyndon State in 1984 with an English degree. A campus leader, he played varsity basketball all four years; was sports editor and then editor of The Critic, the student newspaper; participated in intramural sports; and worked at the campus radio station.
For 32 years, he has been a newspaper sports editor, writer and photographer. He now is sports editor at Foster’s Daily Democrat in Dover, N.H. Since 1989, he has won 52 awards for writing, photography and design from the New Hampshire Press Association and New England Newspaper Association. The National Sports Media Association named him New Hampshire Sportswriter of the Year in 2011 and 2018.
In 2005, he was inducted into the Lyndon campus’s Athletic Hall of Fame for his contributions to the field of athletics, outstanding career achievements and community service.
