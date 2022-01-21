MOMS, a New England powersports company with a branch in Groveton, recently acquired a pair of family-owned, multi-line dealerships.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, MOMS completed the acquisition of Enfield Motorsports in Enfield, Conn., and more recently acquired Valley Motorsports in Northampton, Mass.
MOMS President Joel Wheeler expressed his respect for Enfield Motorsports. “Dealership founders, Bruce and Shirley Miller earned their excellent reputation with great customer service and community involvement over the years,” he said. “Their children ensured that Enfield Motorsports has remained a top choice among the region’s riders.”
Jerry Randall and John Schieffelin founded Valley Motorsports in 1973. “I am confident that the MOMS dealership group is the right choice to continue as the enthusiast-oriented dealership we’ve always been,” Randall said.
