MOMS North Country Powersports Hosting Anniversary Bash Today

To celebrate its first anniversary of doing business in Groveton, N.H., MOMS North Country Powersports is hosting a one-day community celebration today with free activities for area residents of all ages, and special off-road riding opportunities.
MOMS General Manager Larry Meservey Jr. said the event’s focus would be to welcome and thank the community.
“Groveton is on the rise again thanks to the incredible people of this area, and to celebrate we’re inviting everyone to enjoy a great day together, both on the trails and at our store,” he said. “Local organizations and businesses will have displays at MOMS during the event, and there will be fun and activities for everyone.”
The event will include an off-road vehicle Poker Chip Run co-sponsored by MOMS and Caron’s Gateway Real Estate. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Mill Yard, and special one-day trail access has been granted so riders can ride to MOMS, where the ride will end. Riders will receive poker chips at properties listed by Caron’s, and they’ll get to enjoy fall foliage while out on the Ride the Wilds Trail System.
More than 30 vendors, including several food vendors, will have displays at MOMS, where activities will include a petting zoo, pumpkin painting contest, corn hole tournament, chili cook-off, a DJ playing music all day, and a special appearance by the Paw Patrol from 3:45-4:45 p.m.
The Broken Halo band will perform during the after-party from 5-7 p.m. at the store.
There will also be prize drawings throughout the day, and special deals on powersports vehicles, accessories, and apparel.
“We were welcomed warmly when we opened our doors, and we’ve had a very special first year here,” Meservey said. “We’re proud to be part of Groveton and invite everyone to join us at the Anniversary Bash so we can say thanks.”
MOMS North Country Powersports is located at 149 State St., Groveton.
