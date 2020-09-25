Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
MOMS North Country Powersports Groveton has been named the area’s 2020 Business of the Year by the Northern Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce. The honor was presented to the MOMS staff at the Groveton powersports dealership on Sept. 18 because the annual chamber banquet, where the award winner is usually announced, has been cancelled this year.
Chamber President Jim Weagle, Vice President John Jaworowski, board of directors, Secretary Beth Cape, and directors Diane Caron-Daley and Linda Hutchins made a surprise visit to MOMS North Country Powersports Groveton and presented a plaque to Larry Meservey Sr., MOMS operations director.
