Dr. George Harvey Morrison founded Morrison Hospital in 1903 to care for the community.
One-hundred and twenty years later, the mission continues.
Today the Morrison Communities in Whitefield operate skilled nursing, assisted living, and senior living across two campuses.
The Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility is a 57-bed nursing home that provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term and respite care services.
Meanwhile assisted and independent living options are available at Summit by Morrison, an 85-unit senior living community.
When it was founded, Morrison Hospital was the only hospital located north of Hanover.
According to a company history, it quickly became known for its advanced medicine and innovative surgeries. At the same time, the nursing school, which was led by Mae Morrison, the head nurse and administrator, and Dr. Morrison’s wife, was graduating more than 100 women from its rigorous program.
In 1926, Dr. Morrison gifted the hospital to Whitefield on condition it be maintained by the town in perpetuity.
The facility changed its name to the Morrison Nursing Home in 1970, added Sartwell Assisted Living in 1993, and opened the 12-bed Dana Rehabilitation Wing in 2010.
In 2015 the $1.2 million Physical Therapy Wing began operation. The two-story, 4,000 square foot rehabilitation and wellness center aims to keep the area’s seniors healthy and active and in their own homes as long as possible.
In 2018, the $25 million Summit at Morrison opened with a ribbon-cutting.
It was built over two years and funded primarily through low interest rural development loans from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Agency with additional funding provided by the David S. Dana Foundation.
The Summit — which functions as a campus of the nearby Morrison nursing home — offers multiple housing options with 47 independent living units (14 cottages, 33 apartments), 24 assisted living apartments, and 12 memory care studio units.
The Summit addresses a regional lack of senior housing, which had forced many seniors seeking independent and assisted living to re-locate south of the notch.
The only such facility in the North Country, the Summit meets growing demand for senior housing, particularly in aging Coos County where two out of five residents will be over 65 by 2030, according to the New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies.
During the ribbon-cutting, former trustee Brian Fogg said, “Summit’s opening and its future success are the cornerstones of our plans to continue to important charitable mission of the Morrison — of our plans to provide care and a home for our parents, our spouses, and maybe even for ourselves.”
Moving forward, the Morrison Communities remain dedicated to their mission.
During the past year the non-profit took a step to improve working conditions and attract/retain staff by introducing a four-day, 32-hour work week in November.
In the 2022 annual report, Morrison officials President Douglas Shearer and Executive Director Shannon Lynch wrote, “The employee retention and recruitment initiative grew out of our long-held belief that we must find a balance between providing exceptional care for our residents with increasing retention and satisfaction among our staff. Throughout the pandemic, resident health and well being was our primary focus. The 4-Day Work Week initiative re-balances our focus equally on both residents and our employees.”
“The 4-Day Work Week has been months in the making as we considered a number of options to increase employee retention and satisfaction, recruit quality employees, streamline efficiencies and continue to ensure quality care for our residents.”
“All full-time employees will work 32-hours a week, while continuing to receive 40-hour equivalent weekly pay. The 4-Day Work Week schedules were implemented in phases to ensure the level of service we provide remains consistent and of high quality. The 4-Day Work Week enables our employees to spend more time with their family and friends and engage in their favorite activities outside the workplace. Returning to work they are refreshed and ready to deliver the exceptional resident-centered care they are known for.”
Moving forward, Shearer and Lynch said, “We remain committed to continued excellence and innovation, and as our Mission Statement promises, “empowering our residents, their loved ones and our staff in achieving their optimal well-being.”
