Morrison Dedicates Annual Report To Staff

WHITEFIELD — The Board of Trustees of The Morrison Communities dedicated its 2020 Annual Report to the organization’s staff for meeting the challenges of COVID-19 with “compassion, dedication, grit, creativity, and resourcefulness.”
“Last year was tough for everyone on so many levels, so we are especially proud of our staff in providing exceptional care to our residents each and every day,” says Doug Shearer, President of the Board of Trustees. “Their unwavering dedication to our organization, our residents and their families, and to each other, was tested on a daily basis. But they never faltered, finding numerous ways to sustain and improve the quality of life for our residents.”
Shearer also praised the residents who faced “extraordinary adjustments and limitations,” yet proved resilient and graceful in the face of the many restrictions that were implemented to keep them safe. Families and community members were also recognized for their “support, encouragement, and random acts of kindness” that lifted everyone’s spirits throughout the year.
The Annual Report recaps the year’s accomplishments and highlights two initiatives that The Morrison will maintain and expand in 2021. The organization has recommitted to building a fund to support continuing education for its employees; the fund will provide financial support to employees wishing to advance their job skills through education. The Morrison also intends to redesign existing outdoor spaces and add others so that residents always have the option and benefits of being outdoors.
“Through all the changes that this year brought, we continued to make our communities home for our residents, and indeed became extended family members during the many months when the facilities were closed to visitors,” says Shearer.
To read the 2020 Annual Report and to learn more about The Morrison Communities, visit themorrisoncommunities.org.
