Moxie Mehegan Named Dean Of Admission And Financial Aid At Sterling College

CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College recently announced that Moxie Mehegan, of Craftsbury Common, has accepted the role of Dean of Admission & Financial Aid. Mehegan comes to Sterling from Marlboro College, where Mehegan most recently served as the associate director of Graduate Admissions.

Mehegan’s experience in collaborative leadership, programmatic development and project management were important. “Moxie’s creative and strategic approach to admissions work will serve Sterling well in this time of growth and expansion,” said President Matthew Derr. “They will provide leadership to the admission team to ensure that Sterling continues to attract students who want to understand and address the critical ecological issues facing our world, like climate change, and develop the skills to be leaders in their communities.”

