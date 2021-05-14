Nancy Brochu Promoted to STJSD Director of Early Education

ST. JOHNSBURY — Nancy Brochu has been named the next Director of Early Education in the St. Johnsbury School District.
She has 33 years of experience working in the field of early childhood education. That includes work in the private sector (private preschools, corporate-sponsored childcare, and private childcare programs), the non-profit sector (parent/child centers, and programs assisting and educating childcare providers), and most recently, in public school teaching both preschool and kindergarten.
Brochu was drawn to the position because of the work she can do building relationships and supporting programs that serve the district’s youngest students. It was clear to the search committee that Ms. Brochu has a clear and strong passion for young children and what is best for them. She told the committee during her interviews, “I believe in supporting families, teachers, and children in our attempt to build secure environments for all involved.”
“Nancy’s emphasis on relationships and kindness shown through during both the interview process, as well as her campus visit,” stated Dr. Brian G. Ricca, Superintendent of St. Johnsbury. “Whether it was in the classroom on the floor with Pre-Kindergarten students or interacting with adults, Nancy’s focus on relationships was palpable.
“We are delighted and proud to announce” her promotion, Dr. Ricca said.
Brochu and her husband have lived in Waterford for 21 years, and she has spent much of her life in the Northeast Kingdom. They have two children.
The opening for this position, Dr. Ricca said, was created when Sharma Gencarelle resigned from the position. “Ms. Gencarelle and her family are leaving St. Johnsbury to live closer to extended family,” he noted. “We are all grateful to the search committee, Betsy Bailey, Lydia Cochrane, Jenn Hallett, Kara Lufkin, Jody Oliver, Judy Pransky, and Laura Smith, for their time and efforts to fill this important position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.