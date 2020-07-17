National Council For Behavioral Health Announces New Board Member Tomasz Jankowski

Dr. Tomasz L. Jankowski,

Earlier this month, the National Council for Behavioral Health announced the appointment of new board members to the organization’s Board of Directors, effective July 1.

Tomasz Jankowski, DPT, MHA, MBA, brings more than three decades of experience in the health care industry to the National Council, including neurosciences, mental health, addiction, rehabilitation, physician group practice, and home health care. Since June 2018, he has served as president and chief executive officer of Northeast Kingdom Human Services with offices in Derby and St. Johnsbury.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.