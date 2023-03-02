National Grocery Association Honors Marty Beattie

DANVILLE — The man who started Marty’s First Stop and grew it into the busy and essential independent store that it has become is “exceptional,” according to a national grocery publication.
Marty Beattie was honored in Las Vegas last weekend as an Exceptional Independents Award recipient through the Shelby Report. The publication held a reception on Feb. 27, and Beattie was there.
He was encouraged to go and be recognized by his daughter-in-law, Lyndsay, who is operating Marty’s First Stop. Together with her husband (and Marty’s son), James, they are part of a lease-to-purchase agreement with Marty.
“He’s worked for what he’s done, and he should be recognized for it,” Lyndsay said.
Marty’s First Stop is in its 34th year. Marty began the store, and through the years has expanded it beyond a convenience store into a small grocery store serving customers in Danville and surrounding communities in a rural area.
Though “not a big fan of Vegas,” Marty made the trip and was honored among recipients from around the country at Shelby Publishing’s inaugural Exceptional Independents Award event. It was held at the Caesars Forum Convention Center.
During the event, Shelby President Stephanie Reid called the independents “the backbone of our industry … a vital part of their communities and lead the way in caring for their customers.”
The awards reception was part of the 2023 National Grocers Association exhibition.
Additional recognition for Marty will come in next month’s Griffin Report, a trade publication in the grocery industry. The Exceptional Independents awardees will be featured in the report.
Marty, who doesn’t spend as much time at the store now that Lyndsay is in charge, is still involved in operations, but he said he appreciates the flexibility he now has.
The smooth transition of Marty’s First Stop within the family, Marty said, is important to maintain the business in the way customers have come to know and appreciate it.
“If this didn’t work this way, this place would have been a Maplefields by now,” he said, “and that would have been different for the whole community.”
While he wasn’t seeking the recognition that the Shelby Report recently gave him, Marty said it’s important to realize just how important the smaller, independent stores are, especially in a rural area.
“There’s not a lot of areas for people to go and get food without traveling a long distance,” he said, “and there’s a lot of people who just like a smaller store.”
It was a surprise to Marty when he learned about the honor. His name was offered by the Associated Grocers of New England, based in Pembrook, N.H., a wholesaler that serves the region.
St. Johnsbury native Paul Greenan, vice president of retail programs and development for Associated Grocers, met with a sales management group to discuss the Shelby Report award and nominated Marty for the honor.
“A lot of the criteria (for the award) that they identified really fit the bill pretty well for Marty,” said Greenan. “He grew up in the community (where the store is located); he saw there was a need and an opportunity for it; he began small and as his success occurred, he continued to reinvest in the business; he’s a vital part of the Danville community and he has a strong pulse for what is going there.”
Greenan also praised Marty for being willing to innovate.
Another independent grocer, Solomon’s in West Stewartstown, N.H., was also honored as an exceptional independent. Greenan said the store has an impressive story of longevity, heading into the fourth generation of family ownership.
