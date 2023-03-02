National Grocery Association Honors Marty Beattie

Marty Beattie is honored at a grocer's convention in Las Vegas as an "Exceptional Independent." He founded Marty's First Stop in Danville over 30 years ago. (Contributed Photo)

DANVILLE — The man who started Marty’s First Stop and grew it into the busy and essential independent store that it has become is “exceptional,” according to a national grocery publication.

Marty Beattie was honored in Las Vegas last weekend as an Exceptional Independents Award recipient through the Shelby Report. The publication held a reception on Feb. 27, and Beattie was there.

