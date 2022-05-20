National Ski Area Association Awards Jay Peak As Top Marketer

The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) has awarded Jay Peak its top honor for Marketing. The resort was presented with the Best Overall Marketing Campaign award at the association’s National Convention and Tradeshow in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, May 14. The accolade is in recognition of Jay Peak’s 2021-22 Devotion campaign.
“The Devotion initiative came from the belief that there’s no ski resort that inspires devotion quite like Jay Peak,” said Kim Hewitt, Jay Peak’s Director of Marketing. “This is a mountain whose fans routinely drive through long winter nights, passing numerous other resorts along their way, just so they can arrive at Jay in time for first chair. But it’s not merely our guests’ devotion to us; it’s our devotion to them, and to the whole of this amazing community. And finally, to the mountain that makes it all possible.”
The annual NSAA awards showcase some of the industry’s best work and are designed to highlight the efforts exerted behind the scenes to deliver exceptional experiences and build resort brands and their communities with an eye on the future.
“Pride doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel about not just this award, but what our crew here at Jay Peak has done through the years,” said Steve Wright, Jay Peak’s President and General Manager. “Kim and her team’s work here at the resort and their collective efforts with Origin, our advertising agency north of the border, have produced campaigns that not only has elevated the Jay brand on an international level, but it’s delivered tangible results in the form of increased visitation and revenue across all of the resort’s profit centers. They never stop thinking about creative ways to invite more people to experience Jay Peak.”
Jay Peak has received several dozen award nominations for its Marketing outreach throughout the years. This latest recognition is the 10th win it’s taken home from the annual NSAA convention.
