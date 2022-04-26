Natural Provisions Combines With Customers To Support Food Shelf

Mark Grenier, owner of Natural Provisions in St. Johnsbury, hands a check for $1,000 to Jack Dole, a volunteer at the St. Johnsbury Food Shelf, following the completion of a fundraising effort at the store. Natural Provisions challenged its customers to donate $500 and the store would match the amount. Also pictured are Shanna Cates, assistant manager, Natural Provisions, left, and Crystal Prue, general manager at Natural Provisions. The next local organization that the store plans to support with a fundraising endeavor is Meals on Wheels. (Contributed Photo).

