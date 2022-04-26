Mark Grenier, owner of Natural Provisions in St. Johnsbury, hands a check for $1,000 to Jack Dole, a volunteer at the St. Johnsbury Food Shelf, following the completion of a fundraising effort at the store. Natural Provisions challenged its customers to donate $500 and the store would match the amount. Also pictured are Shanna Cates, assistant manager, Natural Provisions, left, and Crystal Prue, general manager at Natural Provisions. The next local organization that the store plans to support with a fundraising endeavor is Meals on Wheels.
Natural Provisions Combines With Customers To Support Food Shelf
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Waumbek Won’t Open This Season
- Drugs And Burglaries Dominate Indictments
- Police Logs
- Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman In Fatal Overdose Case
- Defense Claims Adult Gave Unsafe Car To Teen Charged In Fatal Crash
- Select Board Tells Non-Profits To Show Up Or Get Signatures
- Gov. Scott Highlights Employment In Weekly Conference
- Vegas Man Held In Connection To Danville Murder-For-Hire Case
- Local Legislators Not Seeking Re-election
- Construction Underway On New Bike Trail In St. Johnsbury Town Forest
Local Sports
- Monday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Girls Tennis Topples Rice
- Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 25) And Tuesday Schedule
- The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 18-24
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Vermont’s Master Angler Program Announces Award Recipients
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: Wheeler, Vikings Power Past Rangers
- Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (April 23-24) And Monday Schedule
- PHOTOS: Colchester Meets St. J In Baseball
- PHOTOS: Lyndon Hosts Lake Region In Softball
- PHOTOS: Lake Region Visits Lyndon Baseball
- Tyler Wells Belts Three HRs, Has Record Day For Chargers
Local Features
- Natural Provisions Combines With Customers To Support Food Shelf
- Attorney General’s Office Announces Conclusion Of Second Annual Earth Day Essay Challenge
- St. Johnsbury Academy
- Lyndon Institute
- Benefit Dance Recital Returns To Lyndon Institute April 29
- Creative Teens Have a Chance to Win College Scholarships
- New Option For Children’s Dental Care In The NEK
- Chamber Made: The Gift Of Being Different
- Cabot Harvest Hub Expands To Northeast Kingdom
- Local Residents Confirmed As State Community College System Trustees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.