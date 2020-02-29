Naughton Named Top MHFA Trainer in Vermont

Sunny Naughton

ORLEANS COUNTY — Sunny Naughton, Regional Prevention Partnerships Grant Coordinator out of Northeast Kingdom Learning Services, Inc. was recently named the Top Mental Health First Aid Trainer in Vermont alongside her frequent training partner, Lance Metayer. The National Council of Behavioral Health gives out these honors based on number of trainings, attendees and evaluations.

Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues. MHFA is described as the help you give someone, similar to CPR, before a professional can step in. The training also offers ways to support those around us living with mental illness every day in hopes of avoiding a crisis situation.

