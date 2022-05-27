NEWPORT — Each May, North Country Hospital presents four different nurses an excellence award based on nominations by their peers. “These four areas of excellence represent our mission and values,” stated Megan Sargent, VP of Patient Care Services.
The 2022 awardees include Bruce Muir, RN (Medical/Surgical Floor) Wendy Hornby, RN (Employee Health), Wesley Nutter, RN (North Country Primary Care, Newport), and Samantha Marcoux, RN (Charge Nurse Medical/Surgical Floor).
Muir won the “Commitment to Customer Service” award, based on his nominations. A Med/Surg nurse for 27 years, he dedicates every night shift to taking the best possible care of his patients. “It is even common for patients being admitted from the ER to the floor for them to ask, ‘Is Bruce working tonight? He is so caring and compassionate’,” Sargent noted.
“Commitment to Community” was awarded to Wendy Hornby who has been a nurse at North Country for the last 28 years. She directly oversaw and implemented the Covid vaccination program and under her leadership, the clinic has given over 12,000 vaccines to staff and community members. “As our employee health nurse she is known everywhere she goes for her excellence, attention to detail, as well as her compassion for others,” Sargent said.
Wesley Nutter received the “Commitment to Professional Growth” award, surrounded by his pod mates in North Country Primary Care. He started as an LPN, advanced to RN, and is now continuing his education to become a nurse practitioner. He is often found assisting coworkers with their tasks, along with completing his own daily schedule.
The ”Commitment to Quality” award went to weekend charge nurse Samantha Marcoux. She has worked at NCH for 11 years. “A great role model for others, Sam applies her knowledge and attention to detail for each and every task, always on point with techniques and the latest practices,” Sargent remarked.
“Not only do we recognize these excellent nurses at this time of year, but every day we value the commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of all our nursing staff throughout every department,” she added.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.