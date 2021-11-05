NCH’s Dr. Bannach To Receive The Green Mountain Pediatrician Award

NEWPORT — Dr. Alex Bannach, of North Country Hospital (NCH), is the 2021 recipient of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAPVT) Green Mountain Pediatrician Award.
“The commitment and contribution to our community is obvious through this recognition and should be celebrated,” commented hospital CEO Brian Nall. “We are extremely proud of this accomplishment by Dr. Bannach and know this is well deserved. She advocates for her patients and their families constantly, remaining focused on the best health outcomes. We are grateful Dr. Bannach is on the North Country Hospital team!“
Dr. Bannach was selected as this year’s recipient by her colleagues throughout the state. The actual award will be presented before the Vermont Medical Society annual meeting, Nov. 5.
“When you choose to work in Newport you are not looking to be in the spotlight, so it’s wonderful to see this focus on rural pediatrics,” Dr. Bannach commented. “One of the surprising benefits of this pandemic has been the closer connection with pediatricians, and to be more involved on a statewide level. I am immensely grateful for the trust of my patients, the support, outstanding quality and dedication of my colleagues, and every person working at North Country Pediatrics and the MCH unit at North Country Hospital. Thanks for traveling this journey with me!”
