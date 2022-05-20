NCHC Celebrates Employees’ Achievement

From left, Carol Parks, Rebecca Bedor, Sonia Rosenfield and Crystal Bezanson were recently recognized for their completion of the Northern Counties Health Care Medical Assistant Program. Savannah Nelson also completed the program. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) recently celebrated five team members who completed the first offering of the NCHC Medical Assistant Program.
Savannah Nelson from the Concord Health Center; Rebecca Bedor and Carol Parks from Hardwick Area Health Center; and Crystal Bezanson and Sonia Rosenfield from Northern Express Care in St. Johnsbury, all took part in the year-long program.
The NCHC Medical Assistant (MA) Program is funded by the organization for team members to advance in their training and education. The program is offered to current and new employees interested in entering or furthering their work in the medical field. They take courses through Community College of Vermont, meet weekly as a group, and receive on-the-job education by working with experienced MA and nurse preceptors. There is an extensive list of clinical skills that require demonstrated proficiency to successfully complete the program and to maintain their role as a medical assistant.
“Medical Assistants play a vital role in our primary care practices,” said Dan Sherman, Northern Counties’ director of Primary Care. “As an integral member of the healthcare team, medical assistants work alongside nurses and providers to perform many standard care procedures like taking patient vital signs, drawing blood, and collecting lab specimens.”
“We are committed to supporting our team members to learn and grow in their fields,” NCHC CEO Michael Costa stated. “We do that through programs like this one, and by providing tuition assistance and dedicated funds.
“We are proud of Carol, Crystal, Rebecca, Savannah and Sonia for their hard work throughout the MA program. The knowledge and growth they gained through the past year will certainly help them to make a difference on their teams and in their patients’ lives.”
