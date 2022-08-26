HARDWICK — Northern Counties Health Care recently hired a doctor and a dentist to its practices in Hardwick.
Dr. Pamela Martin, DMD is caring for patients at the Northern Counties Dental Center (NCDC) on North Main Street. Dr. Chloe Tartaglia, MD is caring for patients at the Hardwick Area Health Center on Slapp Hill Road.
Dr. Martin earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Florida State University in Tallahassee. She earned her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry at Florida State University in Gainesville. While there, she was awarded the L.D. Pankey Scholarship for Professional Excellence in Prosthodontics and Periodontology.
Dr. Martin’s 14 years of clinical experience include nine years in community health centers. “Working in community health centers has been the highlight of my career,” she said. “I am thrilled to now be a part of Northern Counties Health Care, where dental is integrated and part of a whole-person approach to care. It’s my professional goal to increase access to dental care for the people of the Northeast Kingdom.”
Board-certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Tartaglia received her Bachelor of Arts from Naropa University, her Doctor of Medicine from Medical College of Wisconsin, and served her residency with the University of Hawaii on O’ahu. Before her medical training, she worked as a birth doula, a death doula, and as a yoga and meditation instructor. She is returning to full-spectrum primary care after seven years of practicing geriatrics and end-of-life care.
“My experiences have brought into sharp focus the importance of providing nurturing support for patients, their families, and their care providers,” said Dr. Tartaglia. “I take a person-centered approach and I encourage patients and their families to collaboratively engage in their health and well-being. I am excited to be part of the Hardwick team, where this approach is at the core of their work.”
