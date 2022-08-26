HARDWICK — Northern Counties Health Care recently hired a doctor and a dentist to its practices in Hardwick.

Dr. Pamela Martin, DMD is caring for patients at the Northern Counties Dental Center (NCDC) on North Main Street. Dr. Chloe Tartaglia, MD is caring for patients at the Hardwick Area Health Center on Slapp Hill Road.

