NCHC Welcomes New Provider
Amy Davis

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) recently hired family nurse practitioner (FNP) Amy Davis. She is caring for patients at the St. Johnsbury Community Health Center.

“Amy brings a passion for holistic care and proven primary care experience to our team,” said Dan Sherman, NCHC’s director of primary care. “We are thrilled to have her on our team, working collaboratively with patients to build trusting and caring relationships that improve overall health.”

