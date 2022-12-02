NCHC Welcomes New Provider

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) recently hired family nurse practitioner (FNP) Amy Davis. She is caring for patients at the St. Johnsbury Community Health Center.
“Amy brings a passion for holistic care and proven primary care experience to our team,” said Dan Sherman, NCHC’s director of primary care. “We are thrilled to have her on our team, working collaboratively with patients to build trusting and caring relationships that improve overall health.”
Originally from Gorham, N.H., Davis in 2014 attained her Master of Science in Nursing as a FNP from Montana State University. She has worked as a FNP in Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, New Hampshire, and now in Vermont.
Prior to starting in health care, she received a degree in Zoology and Environmental Studies. Her work experience includes wildlife researcher in Colorado, Montana, and New Hampshire, and fighting wildland fires out west.
“As a family nurse practitioner, I have chosen to care for patients of all ages. It is a challenging and rewarding profession that I enjoy practicing daily,” she stated. “St. Johnsbury Community Health Center does an amazing job of caring for a broad spectrum of patient needs. It is obvious that the health teams work hard and care deeply for their patients. I’m happy to be a part of the team!”
