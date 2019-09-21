Northern Community Investment Corporation’s Annual Meeting is being held on Thursday, Oct. 10, starting at 10 a.m. at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon, Vermont. The annual meeting is guaranteed to be an engaging experience designed to explore the impact of utilizing “Integrated Knowhow,” to greatly expand results.
The event will feature an interactive tradeshow-like experience where the products and services of a diverse range of local businesses, organizations and financial institutions will be displayed. The meeting will consist of a series of inspiring testimonials in which we will learn about; the economic development occurring in Newport, Vermont, how Northern Gas Transport has successfully and sustainably grown, the development and financing opportunities for an Assisted Living facility in New Hampshire, how NCIC’s financing opportunities are assisting both large and small businesses, available business assistance services provided through NCIC, and we will also hear about the local arts and recreation economies and their economic impact within the region.
These testimonials will be presented by people who are accomplishing great work ‘Integrated Knowhow.’ We will then conclude the meeting with buffet lunch and continued networking.
As a bonus, attendees are invited to stay for a discussion lead by the Vermont Futures Project where Lori Smith, Interim Executive Director and John Burton, Partner Consultant will engage participants in shared efforts to create a healthy economy that provides opportunities for people while contributing Vermont’s unique quality of life. A brief overview will be followed by a Q&A session.
To register, visit www.ncic.org or email abrochu@ncic.org. Learn, engage with and inspire the work throughout the region.
