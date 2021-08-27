NCSU Names Gwen Bailey-Rowe New Director

Gwen Bailey-Rowe began her new position as the Director of the North Country Career Center on July 1. She looks forward to working with NCCC staff and students to develop a schoolwide vision that focuses on providing the best learning opportunities in the best learning environment. Gwen is ready to work to increase local employer engagement in our Regional Advisory Board, Program Advisory Committees, and work-based learning partnerships.
Gwen began her career pathway in education in 2001 as a paraeducator at North Country Union High School. Through the peer review process, she secured her teaching license and became “the English teacher” at North Country Schools Alternative Program (NCSAP). For nine years she worked with students who had challenges accessing mainstream education but thrived in a project-based learning environment.
While teaching at NCSAP, Gwen completed her Master’s in Education in 2010 from Lyndon State College with a concentration in Curriculum and Development and continued with graduate-level coursework to attain a Vermont principal’s license, and then a career center director’s license.
Gwen was the Assistant Director for Adult Education at the North Country Career Center from 2013 - June 2021, where she played an active role in developing statewide and local training programs to help adults upgrade employment skills and attain industry-recognized credentials. Building relationships with employers and students have given Gwen a strong understanding of our region’s workforce development needs, and the aspirations of community members.
Gwen is grateful to have worked for so many years alongside Lisa Boskind at NCSAP and Eileen Illuzzi at NCCC. Both are dynamic leaders who have contributed greatly to her growth as an educator and administrator.
As a lifelong Derby, Vermont resident, Gwen appreciates the recreation that our region has to offer. She is a season pass holder at Jay Peak Resort, a two-time completer of the Westmore Challenge, and loves to slalom waterski on summer evenings around Lake Salem.
