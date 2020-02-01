On Feb. 27, the Northeast Kingdom Chamber will not only host its annual meeting but also hold its annual Business Celebration and a resource fair designed to help business people from throughout the region, the Business Building Fair. All of the activities will take place in the ASAC Building at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.

The day kicks off at 9 a.m., when the Business Building Fair starts in the ASAC lobby and nearby classrooms in the building. Agencies and organizations, representing a variety of regional and statewide economic development agencies, plan to be at the fair from 9 a.m. to noon to answer questions that people might have about the operation of their businesses. All local business people are encouraged to stop by during this open house portion.

