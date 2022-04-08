ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its fourth legislative update of the year, in person, at breakfast on Monday, April 25, from 8-9 a.m. at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St. The program starts with a short update from the chamber; continues with legislator reports addressing key issues, and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.
Issues expected to be discussed include COVID-19 and its impact, the state budget, health care, labor and economic development issues, taxes and fiscal policies, and other issues that might. Laural Ruggles will serve as co-host along with NEK Chamber Director Darcie McCann.
In accordance with COVID recommendations, guests may decide for themselves whether to wear masks. There will be hand sanitizer and wipes for use by guests, and a small fee to cover the cost of food and the room fee.
The forums are held on the last Monday of each month from January to May, from 8-9 a.m. The next one is May 23, also at the St. Johnsbury House.
