NEK Chamber Expanding Ways To Help Local Businesses
NEK Chamber Executive Director Darcie McCann holds a sampling of the businesses that the chamber has helped through its Business Assistance Center. The BAC was instituted last year to help address the obstacles that stand in the way of businesses succeeding. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — It has been just over six months since the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce established a Business Assistance Center to offer personalized counseling to businesses in the region, and the response to this enhanced service has been encouraging.

More than 50 businesses and entities from all over the Northeast Kingdom have already contacted the chamber for assistance, as the organization continues to increase its workforce development and business advocacy in the tri-county region.

