For the fifth year in a row, the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will not raise its dues, despite inflationary and economic pressures.
Chamber trustees decided at its most recent board meeting that it was important to show support and solidarity with businesses by not increasing its membership rates.
While the overall inflation rate for the past five years has been 3.5 percent, the 2022 rate rose sharply to 7.40 percent, raising expenses for the region and chamber as well, said Darcie McCann, the chamber’s longtime executive director. The inflation rising to its highest point in 40 years was a major factor in the board keeping the dues at the 2018 level.
“This decision hasn’t come without sacrifices on the chamber’s part,” said McCann, noting the organization has yet to hire a new employee since Jenn Garand passed away in 2020. “The chamber trustees believe it is important to set an example for our businesses, that we must continue to tighten our belts, as they have as well, during these challenging economic times.”
McCann noted that the chamber works very closely with its members on making its dues the most affordable they can be each year, reviewing the number of employees to realize cost savings on rates, offering workable payment plans, giving discounts to those paying in the first quarter and offering discounts and even dues forgiveness for those experiencing severe economic duress.
“We have always made it very clear to our members that we are not just there for them for the good times but also for the more difficult challenges as well,” she said. The director noted the chamber has assisted more than 60 businesses this year through its newly-established Business Assistance Center.
“Our mission is to assist and strengthen not only the businesses of the Kingdom but the overall economic vitality of the area,” said McCann. The organization continues to work very diligently on workforce and economic development issues, legislative concerns affecting the region, supporting employee recruitment and retention efforts as well as tourism marketing and promotion of the Kingdom.
The chamber hopes 2023 will be a year that the organization can get back on track with a number of its usual events returning to the docket, including its upcoming monthly legislative breakfast series, annual meeting, Business Celebration, fall festival, as well as a host of other planned promotions and activities. This includes more planned partnerships with the Heart of Vermont area (greater Hardwick region), following the merger with the NEK Chamber in 2021.
For more information, contact the organization at 802-748-3678/626-5594, or director@nekchamber.com. Its office is in Mathewson House, on the Lyndon Institute campus.
