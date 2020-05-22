NEK Chamber Part Of Group Mobilizing To Keep Colleges Open

A sign marks the main entrance to the Lyndon Center campus of Northern Vermont University on April 29, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Five chambers of commerce whose areas are greatly affected by the possible closures of the Northern Vermont University campuses of Lyndon and Johnson and Vermont Technical College-Randolph have banded together to work on possible solutions to the colleges’ concerns.

The Lamoille Chamber, Lyndon Area Chamber, Northeast Kingdom Chamber, Stowe Area Association and the White River Valley Chamber have reached out to Vermont State Colleges System representatives and state and legislative leaders to offer assistance and support to the universities going forward.

