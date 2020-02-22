NEK Chamber’s Business Fair Drawing Selection Of Vendors

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Businesspeople interact during the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Business Fair in 2019 at the Burke Mountain Hotel. The event this year is Thursday at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. (Courtesy Photo)
Business people can look forward to an assortment of vendors at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber Business Building Fair on Thursday, Feb. 27
The fair, from 9 a.m. to noon, will be in the ASAC Building at Northern Vermont University, Lyndon Center. This free event will feature agencies and organizations that can provide assistance and counseling from the following sectors: energy, education/training, business support, permitting/regulations, workforce issues, workspace opportunities, financial support/counseling and conference facilities. A number of other vendors are expected to trickle in over the coming days.
