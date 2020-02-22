NEK Chamber’s Business Fair Drawing Selection Of Vendors

Businesspeople interact during the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Business Fair in 2019 at the Burke Mountain Hotel. The event this year is Thursday at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. (Courtesy Photo)

Business people can look forward to an assortment of vendors at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber Business Building Fair on Thursday, Feb. 27

The fair, from 9 a.m. to noon, will be in the ASAC Building at Northern Vermont University, Lyndon Center. This free event will feature agencies and organizations that can provide assistance and counseling from the following sectors: energy, education/training, business support, permitting/regulations, workforce issues, workspace opportunities, financial support/counseling and conference facilities. A number of other vendors are expected to trickle in over the coming days.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.