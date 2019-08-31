NEK Chamber To Promote The Region At The Big E

The Northeast Kingdom Chamber is once again offering chamber members the opportunity to promote their businesses at the Big E, one of the largest fairs/expositions on the Eastern Seaboard. More than 1.5 million people attended the Eastern States Exposition last year, the highest attendance ever.
Northeast Kingdom Chamber staff will be working in the Vermont Pavilion of the Big E on Sept. 28 and 29, the last weekend of the fair, traditionally two of the best attended days of the three-week exposition, with an expected 295,000 in attendance that weekend, alone.
“We have found the last weekend of the exposition to be the best time to attend,” said Darcie McCann, executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber. “The numbers attending that weekend are comparable to the ‘Vermont Day’ weekend but visitors coming into the Vermont Pavilion are far more likely to seek information on the Kingdom as it is their last opportunity of the year to ask questions and receive information on the state and region.”
Attendees to the fair and the Vermont Pavilion see the Northeast Kingdom as a recreational getaway with an increasing interest in our trail systems, ski resorts, scenic drives, covered bridges, VAST trails and year-round outdoor activities. McCann noted that she heard from Big E visitors last year that they would like to live in Vermont, and the chamber intends to capitalize on that interest in the state and region more this year.
Chamber businesses are assured a strong presence at the Big E. Each year, the chamber prepares packets containing member brochures from businesses from its extensive membership. These packets are distributed during the weekend the chamber is at the fair, highlighting these members and region.
The region will have a brochure presence at the Big E for the entire duration of the 17-day fair, with the chamber’s promotional piece being distributed by the Vermont Department of Tourism & Marketing.
For more information or to sign up, contact the chamber’s Jenn Garand at 802-748-3678 or nekinfo@nekchamber.com.
