NEK Collaborative Names Jennifer Carlo Executive Director

Following the transition of Katherine Sims to the legislature and a three-month search, the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative (NEKC) recently named Jennifer Carlo its executive director. Former ED for NEK staple Circus Smirkus, Carlo had been on the hunt for her next calling and was drawn to the hands-on community building mission of the Collaborative.
“Katherine Sims was one of the first people I met when I came to the Northeast Kingdom years ago,” says Carlo. “She painted such a vivid picture of the Collaborative and the amazing work it does. I’ve had the chance to participate in several Collaborative programs over the years, so I’ve seen firsthand the impact this organization and its partners have in the Kingdom.”
The NEKC, says communications director Carey Crozier, “is dedicated to building vibrant, thriving communities in the Kingdom. For more than 20 years, they’ve worked to improve the quality of life for all residents through coordinated economic and community development. They do so by building a community-driven common vision for the region and developing the leadership capacity and resources required to carry out that vision.”
In 2017, the NEKC embraced a new organizational structure that has increased its community and economic impact in the region. They expanded the size of the cross-sector governing board and hired Sims to direct the organization, “which has since become a leader of collective action in the region,” Crozier stated.
In April of 2020, the organization shifted its focus to region-wide economic recovery following the pandemic crisis. Sims and the NEKC board collaborated with regional and local leaders and community partners to outline strategies to accelerate the recovery of the NEK. The resulting NEK Recovery Action Plan is now in motion with the goal of increasing access to broadband, housing, education and business support.
Carlo says she’s ready to pick up the important work outlined in the recovery plan. “I’m grateful for all the work our communities and organizations have put into the plan, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves with people across the Kingdom to help bring real and lasting benefits to our communities.”
Tom Lovett, previously a member of the organization’s board of directors, stepped up as interim director to allow the organization ample time to find the right candidate between Sims’ election in November and the April start date. “It’s been gratifying in this interim role to witness firsthand the impact of the Collaborative’s work. And to hear from others in Vermont and neighboring states about how much they admire our region’s ability to speak with a unified voice,” says Lovett. “I’m excited to see how Jen brings life to the vision of a thriving and dynamic Northeast Kingdom.”
According to the board, Carlo stood out from a large pool of candidates qualified for the position. “We were looking for a very specific person and we’re quite lucky to have found her,” says longtime Board Chair Jody Fried.
Carlo is up for the challenge. “I can’t wait to get started!” she says. “Collaborating across the region is the key to making real, impactful change for the residents of the Northeast Kingdom. The NEKC is proving that it can be done and I’m ready to carry the work forward.”
